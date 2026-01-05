Allen finished with seven receptions on 13 targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Broncos.

Allen was one of the few starters head coach Jim Harbaugh allowed to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale against Denver. The 33-year-old Allen responded to last week's one-catch performance by leading his club in targets, receptions and yardage with backup QB Trey Lance under center. Allen produced solid PPR numbers in his return to the Chargers this season, accruing 81 receptions for 777 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. Look for Allen to serve as a security blanket for QB Justin Herbert against the Patriots in the wild-card round of the playoffs next Sunday.