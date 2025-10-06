Allen brought in five of nine targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 27-10 loss to Washington.

Allen finished as the Chargers' leading receiver in an overall forgettable offensive performance, resulting in middling fantasy numbers for managers Sunday. The veteran starter failed to hit pay dirt for the second week in a row after kicking off the campaign with a three-game scoring streak. Allen is still providing a solid fantasy floor by averaging 8.8 targets/game in his return to the Chargers, making him a safe option for next Sunday's tilt against Miami.