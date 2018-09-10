Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads Chargers in receiving
Allen caught eight of 11 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.
Allen was quiet in the first half, as Kansas City limited San Diego's offense to underneath passes to running backs and tight ends. The Chargers opened things up in the second half, while playing from behind, and Allen was one of the primary beneficiaries. He should continue to see a ton of looks in what should be a strong offense.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Minimal action Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: No go Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should be busy without Henry•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not listed on injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...