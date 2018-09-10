Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads Chargers in receiving

Allen caught eight of 11 targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs.

Allen was quiet in the first half, as Kansas City limited San Diego's offense to underneath passes to running backs and tight ends. The Chargers opened things up in the second half, while playing from behind, and Allen was one of the primary beneficiaries. He should continue to see a ton of looks in what should be a strong offense.