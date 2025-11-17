Allen caught four of six targets for 53 yards in the Chargers' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Allen paced Los Angeles in targets, catches and receiving yards on a day Justin Herbert was under constant duress, completing just 10 of 18 passes for 81 scoreless yards and one interception prior to being removed from the game in the fourth quarter of the blowout defeat in favor of Trey Lance. Prior to Sunday, Allen hadn't topped 50 yards receiving in a game since Week 7, and he's gone without a touchdown in four consecutive contests. With the emergence of Oronde Gadsden and Quentin Johnston's return to health, Allen has taken more of a back seat in the passing game of late. The Chargers will now head into their Week 12 bye.