Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads team in targets despite loss
Allen snagged five of his nine targets for 61 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Despite the near constant coverage from star Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, Allen still led the team in targets and managed to earn the second most receiving yards behind teammate Travis Benjamin. The fifth-year receiver has put together a resurgent comeback season after missing nearly the last two years due to various injuries, leading the Chargers in targets and receiving yards. Allen should have a few more opportunities next weekend against an Eagles team that just allowed Odell Beckham to catch two touchdown passes.
