Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leads team in targets

Allen caught three of his seven targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Allen was the only Chargers wide receiver to catch more than one pass, as the Broncos' stingy secondary predictably put the clamps on a previously vibrant aerial attack. Allen should face a much easier matchup next week against the Patriots, who just allowed the Falcons' Julio Jones to accumulate nearly 100 receiving yards and a touchdown.