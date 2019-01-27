Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leaves Pro Bowl
Allen exited the Pro Bowl on Sunday after sustaining a knee bruise, Brooke Pryor of The Kansas City Star reports.
Allen had a busy afternoon prior to exiting, catching four of six targets for 95 yards, including a 50-yard reception in the first quarter. The injury doesn't appear overly concerning, but it would nonetheless be surprising to see the 26-year-old return to the field Sunday.
