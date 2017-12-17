Chargers' Keenan Allen: Leaves with back injury

Allen was carted off the field late in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Chiefs due to a back injury, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Allen was sitting up and seemed in decent spirits as he was getting carted off, but the injury could limit his practice time heading into the Week 16 matchup with the Jets. He finished Saturday's outing with five receptions for 54 yards on eight targets, which represented the first time he failed to crack the 100-yard barrier since Week 10 against Jacksonville.