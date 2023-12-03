Allen (quadriceps) is expected to be available for Sunday's game against the Patriots, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen is dealing with a quad issue that kept him sidelined Wednesday and Thursday before he participated in a limited capacity during Friday's session. The 31-year-old was able to play through a lingering shoulder injury over the past two games, and it seems like this quad injury won't keep him from suiting up for his 12th game this season. It will be worth monitirong Allen's status when the Chargers' inactives list is released 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.