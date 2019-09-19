Play

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited again Thursday

Allen (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Allen's workload was restricted for the second day in a row, but no reports have surfaced suggesting his status for the Week 3 matchup with the Texans is in any serious peril. Through Los Angeles' first two contests, Allen has played 87 percent of the team's offensive snaps while hauling in 16 of 25 targets for 221 yards and a score.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories