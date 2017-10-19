Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited at practice Thursday

Allen (shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Allen was added to the Chargers' injury report Thursday, so his status will be worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Broncos approaches. Through six games, the 25-year-old wideout has hauled in a team-high 33 passes on 60 targets for 446 yards and a TD.

