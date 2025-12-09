Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited by destructive defense
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen caught all three of his targets for 22 yards in the 22-19 overtime win over the Eagles on Monday.
The veteran led all Charger receivers in passing yards Monday, which should tell you all you need to know about the constant duress quarterback Justin Herbert was under all evening. Los Angeles' offensive line woes are just too frequent of an issue to assume any sort of pass catcher can maintain consistent fantasy value week to week, and that will likely be a problem next week against a feisty Chiefs defense.
