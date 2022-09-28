Allen (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday in a limited capacity.
After sitting out this past Friday's practice, Allen missed his second straight contest Sunday against the Jaguars. The wideout's limited participation Wednesday offers hope that he'll be able to return to the mix this Sunday against the Texans, but he'll need to progress through the week without a setback in order for that to happen. In Allen's absence, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter have been logging more snaps alongside Mike Williams.