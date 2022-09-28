Allen (hamstring) returned to a limited practice Wednesday.
After sitting out this past Friday's practice, Allen missed his second straight contest Sunday against the Jaguars. The wideout's limited participation Wednesday offers hopes that he'll be able to return to the mix this weekend against the Texans, but he'll need to progress through the week without a setback in order for that to happen. In Allen's absence, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter have been logging adding WR snaps alongside Mike Williams.