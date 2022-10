Allen (hamstring) was limited to running on the side during Wednesday's practice, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Miller notes that Allen seemingly would "have to advance pretty quickly over the next few days" in order to play in Monday's game against the Broncos. It does seem the wideout is making progress, however slow, with coach Brandon Staley calling Allen day-to-day earlier this week. The 30-year-old hasn't played since Week 1.