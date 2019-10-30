Chargers' Keenan Allen: Limited to start week
Allen (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Allen managed to play through the hamstring injury in the Week 8 win over the Bears, during which he was targeted 10 times despite playing just 69 percent of the offensive snaps. The two-time Pro Bowler had never played less than 80 percent of offensive snaps across the preceding seven games, and in five of those contests, he played over 90 percent. The Chargers will monitor Allen's participation in practice as the week continues, but he can't currently be viewed as a lock to suit up and play without restrictions Sunday versus the Packers.
