Allen (hamstring) was limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
One day removed from being listed as a non-participant, Allen would have fit in some reps if the Chargers had held practice Tuesday. Considering the upgrade in verbiage, he seems to be trending in the right direction for Thursday's game at Las Vegas, but ultimately Wednesday's report will have the final word on his status.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as DNP on practice estimate•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores again in win•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Held in check vs. Patriots•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Continues touchdown streak•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Makes 16 catches in monster game•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Scores late in loss•