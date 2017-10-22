Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as active Sunday
Allen (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The matchup is not optimal, but Allen is averaging 10 targets a game and is likely to continue to see his share of looks in the Chargers' Week 7 offense in the absence of any setbacks.
