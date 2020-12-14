Allen (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Allen was on the field for 57 of the Chargers' 73 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-17 win Sunday over the Falcons, while catching nine of his 11 targets for 52 yards and a TD. We'll revisit the wideout's status once the team hits the field next to see if he's simply managing a minor issue or is in any danger of being limited or out Thursday night against the Raiders.

