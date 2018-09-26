Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as DNP with knee injury
Allen (knee) is listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report.
Allen wasn't spotted by the media and we now have confirmation of his absence from practice. He was subbed out at a few different points during the second half of Sunday's 35-23 loss to the Rams, ultimately handling his lowest snap share (77 percent) of the young season. With nothing to suggest the injury is severe, Allen could put himself on track for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a return to practice in any capacity Thursday.
