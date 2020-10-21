Allen (back) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Allen left in the first quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Saints due to back spasms, but coach Anthony Lynn said that Allen would be "fine." The 28-year-old returning to practice Wednesday bodes well with the coach's optimism, and Allen will look to eliminate all doubt about his availability for the Week 7 matchup against Jacksonville by upgrading to full participation by the end of the week.
