Allen (shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

Allen was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Packers, but the wideout played through his shoulder issue en route to logging 61 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in the contest, while hauling in 10 of his 16 targets for 116 yards and a TD. With no reported setbacks, there's a decent chance that Allen's listed limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related as opposed to indicative of an injury setback ahead of this weekend's game against the Ravens.