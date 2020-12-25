Allen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos after being listed as limited on Friday's practice estimate.
Previous reports have suggested that Allen could be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest, and that's how his Week 16 status should be treated until or unless further reports with additional context arrive. If Allen is limited or out this weekend, added looks would be available for the likes of Jalen Guyton, Tyron Johnson and KJ Hill.
