Allen (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots after logging a limited practice Friday.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a quadriceps injury, Allen returned to a limited session Friday, which gives the Chargers' high-volume wideout a chance to suit up this weekend. Fortunately for those inclined to utilize Allen in Week 13 fantasy lineups, the team kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.