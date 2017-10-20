Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice

Allen (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After being added to the Chargers' injury report as a limited practice participant Thursday, Allen was unable to practice Friday, thus clouding his status for Sunday's 4:25 ET home tilt. If Allen is out or limited at all Sunday, Mike Williams could see some added work in his second game with the team, while working with Tyrell Williams and Travis Benjamin, who were in Week 6's starting lineup against the Raiders along with Allen.