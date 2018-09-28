Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable for Sunday's game
Allen (knee/tooth) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Allen's status is worth tracking all the way up to the release of the Chargers' Week 4 inactives prior to the team's 4:25 ET kickoff on Sunday, but coach Anthony Lynn noted Friday that he believes that Allen -- who has logged 17 catches on 26 targets for 219 yards through three game to date -- will be fine this weekend. The wideout practiced in a limited fashion Friday.
