Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Chiefs after logging a full practice Friday.

That's also the case with Mike Williams (ankle), which gives the Chargers' top two wideouts a chance to return to action Week 11. Per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Allen indicated that he was able to run full speed this week and felt his usual explosiveness in the process. Meanwhile, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com relayed that Allen believes he's ready to play Sunday, but a determination on that front rests with the team's training and coaching staffs. The Chargers' Sunday night kickoff adds a layer of risk to relying on Allen in Week 11 fantasy lineups, but he's clearly trending in the right direction at this stage.