Allen (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Raiders after being listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday's practice estimates.

The same applies to fellow wideout Mike Williams (back), as well as running back Austin Ekeler (quad). We suspect that Allen, who was out there for 57 of the Chargers' 73 snaps on offense the team's win over the Falcons this past Sunday, will be able to handle his usual role Thursday, though his Week 15 status won't be confirmed until the release of inactives approximately 90 minutes prior to Los Angeles' 8:20 ET kickoff.