Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as questionable
Allen (hip) is listed as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Ravens.
That said, Adam Schefter of ESPN indicates that Allen -- who suffered a hip pointer in Week 15 -- is expected to play this weekend, a notion that will be confirmed, either way, upon the release of the Chargers' inactives in advance of Saturday's 8:20 ET kickoff. Assuming he suits up and avoids any in-game setbacks, Allen should return to his usual high-volume role in the Chargers offense.
