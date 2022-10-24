Allen caught both his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Seeing his first action since suffering a hamstring injury in the Chargers' opener, Allen saw his workload limited due to his lengthy absence, and per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times the wideout didn't play at all in the second half. With the team heading into its bye, Allen should be ready to handle his usual role after another week of rest, and he might wind up seeing massive target volume in Week 9 against the Falcons if the ankle injury Mike Williams suffered in the fourth quarter Sunday proves to be serious.