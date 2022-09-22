Allen (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Allen missed last Thursday's loss to the Chiefs, but back-to-back limited practices give him a chance to play Sunday against the Jaguars. Unless the wideout progresses to full participation Friday, however, he's likely to approach Week 3 action officially listed as questionable.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Says he may play this week•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Set for individual work•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Ruled out for Thursday's game•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: May have avoided long-term injury•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Listed as DNP•