Allen (back) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Allen has been limited in back-to-back practice sessions, so we'll have to see if he approaches Sunday's game against the Jaguars listed as questionable or free from a Week 7 injury designation. So far there's nothing to suggest that his availability for the contest is in any peril.
