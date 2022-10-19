Allen (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Allen was also limited at practice last week before sitting out Monday night's game against the Broncos. At this stage, the wideout's status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks remains unclear and Daniel Popper of The Athletic relayed earlier Wednesday that it's possible Allen could elect to err on the side of caution this weekend, with the Chargers on bye in Week 8.
