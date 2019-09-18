Play

Chargers' Keenan Allen: Logs limited practice

Allen (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Allen was on the field for 59 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Week 2's loss to the Lions, and with no reported setbacks in that contest, we suspect that his limitations Wednesday were maintenance-related.

