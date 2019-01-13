Chargers' Keenan Allen: Long TD not enough to save season
Allen caught two of six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown while also catching a two-point conversion in Sunday's 41-28 Divisional Round loss to New England.
Allen capped Los Angeles' opening drive with a 43-yard touchdown, but his impact was minimized thereafter. Like quarterback Philip Rivers, Allen has an out in his contract this offseason. That being said, there's little reason for the Chargers not to keep the duo on board considering Rivers and Allen linked up for 1,196 yards and six touchdowns on 97 receptions during the regular season. Those numbers represented a modest drop-off from the 102 catches for 1,393 yards and six touchdowns Allen posted in 2017.
