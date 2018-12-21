Chargers' Keenan Allen: Looking good for Saturday

Allen (hip), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, is on track to play in the contest, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.

Echoing the notion put forth Thursday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wyche relays that he has "been given every indication that (Allen) will be playing." The Chargers' top receiver is thus trending toward an active status, but those considering Allen in weekly lineups are still advised to verify his availability when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.

