Chargers' Keenan Allen: Looking good for Saturday
Allen (hip), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Ravens, is on track to play in the contest, Steve Wyche of NFL Network reports.
Echoing the notion put forth Thursday by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wyche relays that he has "been given every indication that (Allen) will be playing." The Chargers' top receiver is thus trending toward an active status, but those considering Allen in weekly lineups are still advised to verify his availability when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Mailbag
Need some help setting your lineup for Week 16? Dave Richard answers Fantasy players biggest...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...