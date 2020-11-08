Allen (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, will be eligible to play after testing negative for COVID-19 earlier in the day, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Allen was added to the Chargers' injury report Saturday, not because of a positive COVID-19 test but because he was dealing with a sore throat. The fact that the wideout remains COVID-19 negative at least offers some reassurance about his health, and all indications are that Allen's sore throat won't prevent him from playing this weekend. Assuming he avoids the inactive list ahead of the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, Allen should remain busy in the Los Angeles passing attack after drawing no fewer than 10 targets in any of the five full games he's played with Justin Herbert under center.