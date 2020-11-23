Allen caught 16 of 19 targets for 145 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-28 win over the Jets.

Allen was blanketed with targets and tied a franchise record for receptions in a single game. He averaged just 9.1 yards per reception but produced an excellent yardage total through sheer volume and found the end zone in the third quarter to extend his touchdown streak to four consecutive games. This monster performance was especially promising after Allen was held in check a bit in his previous outing, and his rapport with Justin Herbert seems to be growing despite some inconsistency over the last few weeks. He will look to build on this effort next Sunday against a Bills defense that has been surprisingly susceptible to opposing wideouts this season.