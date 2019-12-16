Chargers' Keenan Allen: Makes nine catches vs. Vikings

Allen caught nine of 10 targets for 99 yards during Sunday's 39-10 loss to the Vikings.

Allen was targeted heavily with his team trailing throughout, and he finished with his best receiving output since Week 3 as a result. His long gain went for just 19 yards, but his heavy usage helped him to a solid day from a fantasy perspective. Allen's big game puts him over 1,000 yards for the season, and he should remain heavily involved during next Sunday's game against the Raiders.