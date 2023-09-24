Allen recorded 18 receptions on 20 targets for 215 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Vikings. He also threw for a 49-yard touchdown.

Allen's monstrous line unsurprisingly set career-best marks in both receptions and yards in a single game. He did that on impressive volume, but he also managed five catches of more than 20 yards -- a particularly impressive mark given that he had only seven such plays across 10 games in 2022. Allen also contributed to the win in unexpected ways, as he tossed 49-yard touchdown to Mike Williams midway through the third quarter. The Chargers have shown a willingness to be more aggressive with their passing attack early on this season, and Allen has benefitted by now seeing at least nine targets in all three games.