Chargers' Keenan Allen: Massive Week 3 performance

Allen hauled in 13 of his 17 targets for 183 yards and two touchdowns in Week 3 against the Texans. He also added one rush for three yards.

Allen was lethal in Week 3, posting incredible numbers in terms of both volume and efficiency. Not only was he targeted on nearly 40 percent of Philip Rivers' pass attempts, but he also turned in a 76 percent catch rate. His performance was capped off by two trips to the end zone, one from seven yards away and the other from 12. Through three games, Allen has posted an impressive 42 targets while finding the end zone three times. It shouldn't be difficult for Allen to keep things going in Week 4, as he will draw a matchup against the woeful Dolphins.