Allen remains likely to miss Thursday's game against the Chiefs, but the Chargers are optimistic his hamstring injury isn't a long-term concern, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

After exiting the Chargers' Week 1 win against the Raiders over the weekend, Allen is facing an uphill battle to make it back on the field for a quick turnaround Week 2, but his absence from game action might not last any longer Thursday. According to Pelissero, recent tests on Allen's hamstring didn't reveal a significant injury, leaving the team hopeful that the wideout will be ready to go for its Week 3 matchup with the Jaguars on Sept. 25. Even though Allen isn't expected to practice Tuesday or Wednesday, the Chargers will likely wait at least one more day before formally ruling the receiver out for Thursday's contest. While Allen is presumably sidelined against the Chiefs, wideouts Mike Williams and Joshua Palmer, tight end Gerald Everett and running back Austin Ekeler are likely to represent the top targets in the passing game for quarterback Justin Herbert.