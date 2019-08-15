Chargers' Keenan Allen: May sit rest of preseason
Allen is dealing with a minor ankle injury and may not play in the Chargers' three remaining preseason games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Allen has been oft-injured throughout his career, so considering his cluttered medical chart, the Chargers seem to be taking the prudent approach with the regular season in mind. While playing complete 16-game slates the past two years, he's averaged 99.5 catches (on 147.5 targets) for 1,294.5 yards and six touchdowns.
