Chargers' Keenan Allen: Minimal action Saturday

Allen secured his only target for five yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Saints.

Chargers coaches got the starting offense out of the game before the second quarter ended, though Allen isn't the kind of guy who needs a whole lot of preseason work in order to get ready for the regular season. Look for the receiver to be much, much more involved when the games start to matter.

