Chargers' Keenan Allen: Minimal action Saturday
Allen secured his only target for five yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Saints.
Chargers coaches got the starting offense out of the game before the second quarter ended, though Allen isn't the kind of guy who needs a whole lot of preseason work in order to get ready for the regular season. Look for the receiver to be much, much more involved when the games start to matter.
More News
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: No go Saturday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Should be busy without Henry•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Goes over 100 receiving yards once again to end season•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Gets five catches, interception Sunday•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Not listed on injury report•
-
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Expected to be okay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...