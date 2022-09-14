Allen (hamstring) was estimated as a non-participant during Tuesday's walk-through practice.
The Chargers aren't completely closing the door on Allen suiting up Thursday against the Chiefs, but head coach Brandon Staley already acknowledged that the wideout's chances of playing Week 2 "aren't looking great," according to ESPN.com. On a more positive note, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com relays that the MRI the receiver underwent on his hamstring after exiting the Chargers' Week 1 win over the Raiders revealed no major damage, so Allen should have a decent chance at being ready to play Week 3 versus the Jaguars on Sept. 25. An official decision on Allen's availability for Thursday's game will likely come Wednesday, when the 30-year-old will likely have to practice in some capacity to avoid being officially ruled out on the Chargers' final injury report.