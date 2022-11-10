Allen (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.
Allen, who last suited up in Week 7, is considered day-to-day by coach Brandon Staley, but the wideout's continued absence from practice clouds his status for Sunday night's game against the 49ers. If he's unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter and Michael Bandy would be in line to lead the Chargers' Week 10 WR corps, given that Mike Williams remains sidelined by an ankle injury.
