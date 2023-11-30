Allen (quadriceps) remained sidelined at practice Thursday.
Back-to-back absences from practice put the focus on what (if anything) Allen can do at practice Friday to be telling with regard to his chances of playing Sunday against the Patriots. A return to the field Friday, even in a limited capacity, would certainly brighten the prospects of the Chargers' top receiver being available this weekend.
