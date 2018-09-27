Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses another practice

Allen (knee/tooth) did not practice Thursday.

Wednesday's injury report cited Allen's knee issue as the culprit for his absence from practice. Subsequently, Thursday's report noted a tooth issue as well. In any case, what the team's top pass-catcher is able to do Friday, will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the 49ers. With Travis Benjamin still limited by a foot injury, Tyrell Williams and Mike Williams currently profile as the Chargers' healthiest wide receivers.

