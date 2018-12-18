Chargers' Keenan Allen: Misses practice Tuesday

Allen (hip) is not participating in practice Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Allen is considered a candidate to take the field versus the Ravens on Saturday despite being limited to just 17 offensive snaps in Week 15 due to a hip injury. His omission from practice Tuesday's isn't a good sign, but there's still some time for him to get work in to suit up. If he ultimately can't, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams and Travis Benjamin would presumably draw more targets again.

