Allen didn't practice Wednesday due to a quadricep injury.

Allen has been playing through an AC joint sprain in his shoulder for the Chargers' past two games, but he's proceeded to play more than 90 percent of the offensive snaps in both contests. In this past Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Ravens, Allen recorded 14 receptions -- his second-best total of the season -- for 106 yards on 16 targets. Though the shoulder issue isn't affecting his practice reps to begin Week 13 prep, Allen is tending to a new injury that he'll look to overcome ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. So long as he's able to practice in some fashion Thursday and/or Friday, Allen should still be in good shape to fill his usual high-volume role in the Los Angeles passing attack this weekend.